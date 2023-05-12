Johns Creek Police looking for man who may have a gun, 2 schools on soft lockdown

article

The Johns Creek Police Department is looking for a man who is possibly armed in the area of Rotherick Drive.

JCPD has identified the man as Javonte Jarrett. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt.

Police say that Jarrett is accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and children.

Two schools in Johns Creek are currently on soft lockdown while police search for the man. The schools are Taylor Road Middle School and Chattahoochee High School. Fulton County Schools says it is coordinating with JCPD as they search in the area.

A soft lockdown means all outside doors and inside classroom doors are locked, but school occurs as normal withint the building. JCPD says at this point, they do not have any evidence of potential or immediate danger.

Jarrett is possibly armed with a handgun, according to police.

If you see Jarrett, call 911 immediately.

MAP OF THE AREA