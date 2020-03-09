Johns Creek mayor arrested Sunday

article

The mayor of Johns Creek was arrested and charged with simple battery stemming from a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Mike Bodker was released from the Alpharetta Jail on a $1,000 signature bond Monday. This, in connection to his Sunday morning arrest.

Officers were called to a home in the Estates at Wellington subdivision after a woman called about a domestic dispute around 8:45 a.m.

Police charged Bodker after speaking to the victim and reviewing home surveillance.

The charges are being handled in the Fulton County court system.