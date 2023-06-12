Johns Creek homeowner surprised by bear on back porch

A homeowner in a Johns Creek neighborhood got the surprise of her life when she saw a black bear peeking in her back door.

The homeowner, who lives in the Abbotts Station subdivision of Johns Creek, shared with FOX 5 two photos of the bear checking out her back porch.

In the photos, the bear can be seen through the door to the porch sniffing at the entrance before strolling by.

It's not the first time Johns Creek has had a bear sighting recently.

Friday, the Johns Creek Police Department says a bear was spotted in the Seven Oaks community and along the McGinnis Ferry Corridor, about two miles away from this sighting.

A black bear has also been spotted in the Roswell area, according to their police department.

Officials have not said if they believe any of the sightings are the same bear.

If you should encounter a black bear, here's what you should do:

Talk calmly so that the bear knows you are human and not a prey animal.

Do not scream or make a sudden movement. Slowly wave arms above head.

Make yourself look as large as possible.

Do not climb a tree (bears can climb).

Leave the areas as soon as possible.

Do not play dead. Fight back. If it is a brown bear, play dead.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there is a healthy population of black bears in North Georgia and central Georgia.