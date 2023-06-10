Black bear spotted in Johns Creek, police say

A black bear was spotted in Johns Creek on Friday, according to the Johns Creek Police Department.

The bear was seen in the Seven Oaks community and along the McGinnis Ferry Corridor.

A black bear has also been spotted in the Roswell area, according to their police department.

If you should encounter a black bear, here's what you should do:

Talk calmly so that the bear knows you are human and not a prey animal.

Do not scream or make a sudden movement. Slowly wave arms above head.

Make yourself look as large as possible.

Do not climb a tree (bears can climb).

Leave the areas as soon as possible.

Do not play dead. Fight back. If it is a brown bear, play dead.

Click here for more tips.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there is a healthy population of black bears in North Georgia and central Georgia.

