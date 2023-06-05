Stay away from black bear, Roswell Police warns residents
article
ROSWELL, Ga. - He is furry, but he is not your friend – That's the message the Roswell Police Department is hoping neighbors heed to until a roaming black bear in the area is captured.
Officials confirmed there is a wild animal on the loose in the area and are urging residents to stay vigilant.
They released 6 prevention tips to keep people safe:
- Never feed or approach bears
- Secure food, garbage, and recycling
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active
- Never leave pet food outdoors
- Clean and store grills/smokers
- Alert neighbors to bear activity
Image 1 of 4
▼
Roswell Police urge residents to stay away from a bear seen roaming in the area. (Credit: Roswell Police Department)
Roswell police hope people are able to follow their tips so the bear won't have to be forcibly removed from the area.