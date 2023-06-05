Stay away from black bear, Roswell Police warns residents

article

He is furry, but he is not your friend – That's the message the Roswell Police Department is hoping neighbors heed to until a roaming black bear in the area is captured.

Officials confirmed there is a wild animal on the loose in the area and are urging residents to stay vigilant.

They released 6 prevention tips to keep people safe:

Never feed or approach bears Secure food, garbage, and recycling Remove bird feeders when bears are active Never leave pet food outdoors Clean and store grills/smokers Alert neighbors to bear activity

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Roswell Police urge residents to stay away from a bear seen roaming in the area. (Credit: Roswell Police Department)

Roswell police hope people are able to follow their tips so the bear won't have to be forcibly removed from the area.