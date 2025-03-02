Johns Creek Amber Alert canceled: 1-month-old girl safe

article

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued for five-week-old Milan Simpson, who was reportedly abducted from Johns Creek, Georgia. It has since been canceled. The suspect, 29-year-old Jamale Darcel Simpson, was believed to have taken the child and is considered dangerous. They were last seen near Feather Sound Court at Old Alabama Road in a 2013 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with the temporary Georgia license plate #S2181232. The GBI described Simpson as 5'11", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored hoodie.



The Johns Creek Police Department has canceled the Amber Alert for the five-week-old baby girl who was abducted from Johns Creek on Sunday. She was safely returned home later that evening.

Johns Creek Amber Alert (canceled)

What we know:

Milan Simpson is a little over a month old. She's a Black female child, and she was wearing a gray swaddle at the time she disappeared.

Milan Simpson (Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The Johns Creek Police Department said she was abducted on March 2 at 1:41 p.m. by 29-year-old Jamale Darcel Simpson. Police confirmed Simpson is Mlian's noncustodial father, and said they believe she's in extreme danger.

The two were last seen leaving a home on Feather Sound Court at Old Alabama Road near Georgia 400.

MAP OF THE AREA

Officials were looking for a 2013 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with a temporary Georgia license plate that reads #S2181232. The car has front-end hood damage.

Simpson was reported by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, about 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a cream-colored hoodie.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jamale Simpson (Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

What we don't know:

Police did not specify whether Jamale Simpson was the one to return Milan home. There has been no word yet on his whereabouts.

It's also not clear yet what charges he may face.