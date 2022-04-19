Johnny Depp to take stand Tuesday in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard: report

Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand Tuesday in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that's playing out in a Fairfax County, Virginia courthouse.

According to an online report on People.com, Depp is expected to testify Tuesday in person. The report says a cross-examination will happen Wednesday.

The trial began last week when a jury was selected in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which Heard refers to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

The Post article doesn't mention Depp by name, but he says it clearly refers to her allegation that she suffered physical abuse at his hands. Depp denies the allegation.

US actor Johnny Depp (C) is seen during the $50 million Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 12, 2022. - Allegations of domestic abuse levelled against Depp by US actress Amber Heard have h Expand

Depp's older sister, Christi Dembrowski, faced a barrage of questions from Heard's lawyers last week about Depp's alcohol and drug use.

Isaac Baruch, a longtime friend and next-door neighbor of Depp testified that Amber Heard told him Depp had hit her but he never saw evidence of abuse on her face.

Model, Amber Heard, and her now ex-husband, Johnny Depp, leave Southport Magistrates Court, Queensland, April 18, 2016. Heard received a fine for bringing pet dogs, Pistol and Boo, illegally into Australia in 2015. (Photo by Robert Shakespeare/Fairfa Expand

US actor Johnny Depp leaves the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 11, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his former wife, US actress Amber Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post i Expand

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard, Kate James, testified in a video deposition that was played in court last week said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of her then-husband but did say Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

Lawyers also presented a video deposition of Laurel Anderson, a couple's therapist who worked with Heard and Depp in 2015 who said both suffered childhood abuse. As a couple, they were engaged in "mutual abuse," Anderson testified.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report