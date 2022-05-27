Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: What happens next and when to expect a verdict

What's next for the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard $50 million defamation case as the trial wraps up closing arguments on Friday?

THE LATEST: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Closing arguments underway; jury deliberations set to begin

When is the verdict for the Depp-Heard trial?

FOX 5 Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow says the jury will begin their deliberation once closing arguments are done. They will look at all of the testimony, pictures, and videos submitted into evidence over the six weeks of trial.

They will use that evidence to determine if Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp when she wrote the 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post identifying herself as a victim of domestic abuse, which he says ruined his reputation and career.

There are two defamation suits happening at once in this trial. Heard is also suing Depp and his former attorney to defame her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

What are the potential outcomes of the trial?

The jury has to decide unanimously if one or both parties were defamed.

Because Heard and Depp are Hollywood actors, they're considered public figures under the law, meaning there's a higher bar to clear to prove defamation.

Depp has to prove that Heard acted with actual malice, meaning she knew she was lying when she made her claims or she acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Trial: Depp calls Heard allegations 'insane' hours after Kate Moss testifies on staircase rumor

The same goes for Heard's defamation claim against Depp.

If the jury finds that either party defamed the other, they have to calculate how much that defamation damaged the hurt party financially. Depp is suing for $50 million and Heard is suing for $100 million.

The jury also has to consider the value of reputation loss.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The judge says the jury will deliberate into the evening each day that they do their work, but not over weekends or holidays.