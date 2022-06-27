Georgia deputies cast as SWAT team in film with John Travolta shot in Columbus

article

Law enforcement in Columbus, Georgia, are starring alongside a Hollywood legend in an upcoming film.

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office said its special response team was cast as SWAT team members in a film starring John Travolta. Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Major Joe McCrea also shared the screen with stars John Travolta and Kristin Davis during filming in Columbus.

"Our Deputies were honored to work with everyone on set and we cannot wait to see the movie when it comes out! Best wishes to everyone involved and you’re more than welcome to visit us any time!" Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said on Facebook.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman shared photos of Mcrea, whose role appears to be in law enforcement.

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Major Joe McCrea with John Travolta. (Provided by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

"We are so proud of you and honored that you are a part of Team MCSO. We can’t wait to see you on the big screen!" the Facebook post said.

The City of Columbus' tourism department has advocated for the city to be used as a location for filming and other production services.

Not much information has been officially released about the film, but the working title is called "Cash Out."

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Major Joe McCrea with Kristin Davis. (Provided by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Travolta's last theatrical acting credit was in The Fanatic in 2019. He was in 10 episodes of the Quibi TV series "Die Hart" staring Kevin Hart. Kristin Davis has been busy reprising her role as Charlotte York from "Sex and the City" in the HBO spinoff "And Just Like That."