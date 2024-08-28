Veteran's family demanding body cam footage from deadly shooting at VA hospital

article

The family of a veteran who was shot and killed by an officer at the Atlanta VA Medical Center is demanding answers from police.

John Robert Smith Jr. was shot more than a dozen times during the confrontation with police on Jan. 29.

According to the GBI, 58-year-old John Robert Smith of Decatur was displaying suicidal ideations when he arrived at the hospital that night.

Hospital staff took Smith into the emergency room for assistance. Once inside, he reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened to harm himself.

A witness told FOX 5 that he saw at least one officer with his gun drawn and Smith holding a "huge knife."

Authorities say Smith refused to put the weapon down and walked toward a staff member. That's when the officers started shooting.

"They just started shooting about six to eight shots, maybe. Pop, pop, pop, pop. And I seen the gun, smoke coming from the gun, and I'm like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’" witness Eric Sherrod said.

Smith was shot 13 times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI has been conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, which will be sent to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Smith's family says he was a veteran who was having a mental issue and needed help.

"He came in here for help. Why wasn’t he given help? Nobody could talk to him?" Smith's 80-year-old mother Onnie Smith said. "I know you’re supposed to have someone in that hospital that could talk to patients that's out of control or having problems. Someone should have been there. No one was there for him."

They're demanding DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston release the bodycam video from the incident.

The family plans to hold a press conference Wednesday morning in front of the DeKalb County courthouse.

FOX 5's Kim Leoffler contributed to this report.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).