Man breaks his own world record for decorating beard like a Christmas tree

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX TV Digital Team

An Idaho man is once again claiming the title of king of beardaments.

Joel Strasser, a "serial record-breaker" according to Guinness World Records, broke his own world record for the most baubles in a beard. The 710 baubles he attached to his beard this year bested the 686 he wore in 2021.

Beard baubles and beard lights have emerged as a quirky holiday trend for those with enough facial hair.

Image 1 of 4

Joel Strasser, the 'beardament' king (Credit: Guinness World Records)

Strasser could be considered a veteran beard baubler: He’s been decorating his beard for Christmas since 2019.

"Ever since then I’ve re-broken my own record every Christmas as I’ve improved my beard bauble technique," he told Guinness World Records.

RELATED: 'Worst' holiday gift survey suggests people don’t like fruitcake, weight-loss items or Christmas ties

It’s the fourth year in a row he’s set the record for the most baubles in a beard. Strasser said it took about two and a half hours to attach the 710 ornaments, and more than an hour to remove them.

"It really pulls on my beard. It’s painful to have all those hairs pulling at once. All those baubles add up to about five pounds," Strasser said.

Strasser holds an additional 10 beard-related world records, according to Guinness:

  • Most paper straws in a beard – 534
  • Most straws in a beard – 312
  • Most chopsticks in a beard – 520
  • Most golf tees in a beard – 607
  • Most forks in a beard – 126
  • Most toothpicks in a beard – 3,500
  • Most pencils in the beard – 456
  • Most clothes pegs (clothespins) on a beard – 359
  • Most chopsticks put into a beard in one minute – 86
  • Most pencils put into a beard in one minute – 59

"Once I realized I’m the best in the world at sticking stuff in my beard, I decided to break as many record titles as I can," he said.