Joe Jonas, Sophie turner reportedly expecting a baby

Another Jonas baby could be on the way.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

According to multiple outlets, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together.

The couple got married in Vegas back in May and had a second ceremony in France.

Reps for the couple haven't commented on the news.

The two have been together since 2016.

