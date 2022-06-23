South Georgia man faces drug trafficking charges after task force raids home

State investigators said a man has been arrested after a two-month investigation by a drug task force.a

Jimmy Lee Clack, Jr., 46, was arrested on June 17 for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Investigators determined Clack was distributing methamphetamine from his home in Pitts, Georgia.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on his home. Investigators said they found about 23 ounces of methamphetamine, two grams of heroin, and two firearms.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, based out of Albany, covers 42 Georgia counties.

Clack was booked into the Wilcox County Jail.

Pitts is located about 135 miles south-southwest of Atlanta.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta