Jimmy Carter: Visitors flock to Plains, Ga. for Presidents' Day

The nation marked Presidents' Day with heavy hearts after learning former president Jimmy Carter entered home hospice care.

Carter's niece, Leanne Smith, told Fox News Channel she was remaining optimistic about the continued health of her uncle.

"We've talked about him coming home with hospice and all that," she said. "We're all like, you don't rule anything out there. He might be out on a bicycle next week. I mean, 98, you kind of doubt it, but you don't know. I mean, he bounces back. But who can say they've lived a life and accomplished what he's accomplished?"

While others around the world are making sense of the news, visitors from all over made plans to visit Plains, Carter's hometown, for Presidents' Day weekend.

"At 98, he has lived a full life," said visitor Tom Meyer. "I think if I was in his shoes, I would make the same decision."

"I knew he was up in age, but I'm still shocked," visitor Debra Smith said.

Visitors told FOX 5 their thoughts were with the former President and his family this holiday.

Dianna Halton and her children said they drove in from LaGrange to pay their respects.

"We adore President Carter and all that he has done," she said. "We've followed him, we love him, we have been here several times and we thought it was a good idea to come and just pay our respects and let him kmow we are thinking about him on Presidents' Day."

On Sunday, members of Maranatha Baptist Church offered a word of prayer for The Carter family. Maranatha is where the former president taught Sunday School lessons that often drew visitors from across the country.

Tourists visited the small south Georgia town where Mr. Carter grew up, the historical sites, shops and museums filled with memorabilia. Some said they were there to reflect on his life and legacy. Military veteran Robert Smith said Carter impacted his life and many others over the years.

"He was a good President in my opinion," Smith said. "He did a lot of diplomatic work. He did a lot for humanity, building homes and stuff. So, I think his legacy as a real, kind gentleman will stand."

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 2014.(Credit: LBJ Library/The Carter Center) (Supplied)

As tributes continue to pour in for Jimmy Carter, Habitat for Humanity released its own touching statement.

"We are praying for President and Mrs. Carter as he receives hospice care at home. As we reflect on President Carter’s legacy, we’re reminded of the impact he made on our organization’s efforts to ensure that families everywhere live in quality, affordable homes. He is a true servant leader whose tireless contributions to better the lives of people in our country and around the world will always be remembered with gratitude," said Alan Ferguson, Sr., President and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.