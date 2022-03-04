Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Jewish Federation raises $1 million in support of Ukraine

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta launched an emergency fundraising campaign for campaign, and folks came through in a big way.

The organization has now raised $1 million. "I was thinking we'd raise a few hundred thousand dollars, I was amazed to see how we were able to raise 1 million dollars," Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta President Eric Robbins said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta has worked with organizations in Ukraine for several years. An estimated 200,000 Jewish people are residents of Ukraine, and a number of them are holocaust survivors.

"Many are family to us, and part of what we do is make sure those folks are taken care of in good times, and sadly in very challenging times," said Robbins.

Robbins also noted some members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta have family members in Ukraine. "They're scared, they're worried," said Robbins.

The funds raised over the past week will help provide with basic needs, food, water and medicine. The money will also assist with communication devices such as satellite phones. An emergency hotline has also been set up.

Individuals who were forced to leave their homes behind, will see a benefit from the money in the form of temporary housing.

"Elderly people who can't leave, they're just staying in their homes, hearing the sirens, running for safety, doing whatever they can to keep themselves safe and sane through all this. It's hard to imagine," said Robbins.

Robbins is proud of the Jewish community and their quick response, but he's also proud of so many who are stepping up to help.

"I have a neighbor who lives in Poland who says his sister has been gathering toys and going to the border to entertain the kids who are coming across the border. Most people are really good and will do whatever they can," said Robbins.

Robbins says the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta is part of a national system that has a goal of raising 21 million dollars.

Robbins says there are a lot of organizations raising money for Ukraine, for those who want to help, he says pick the one you're familiar with, the one you trust to do the right thing.

