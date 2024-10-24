Missing 23-year-old woman last seen at Gwinnett County hotel

article

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 23-year-old Duluth woman.

Officials say Jessica Hall was reported missing by a friend on Oct. 20.

Investigators believe Hall was last seen at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta hotel on the 1700 block of Pleasant Hill Road the day before she was reported missing. It is believed that she left with an unknown male.

The missing woman is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with a weight of 220 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Hall was last known to be wearing a black tank top, black shirt, and black and white Jordan shoes.

If you have any information that could help police locate Hall, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.