Report: Jesse Jane, adult film star, found dead in Oklahoma home

Entertainment
Fox TV Stations
File: Adult film actress Jesse Jane attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Adult film actress Jesse Jane was among two people found dead in an Oklahoma home this week, according to local reports.

Police say they were called to do a welfare check at a home in Moore, Oklahoma on Wednesday. Inside, according to FOX 25, they found the bodies of Jesse Jane – whose real name is Cindy Howell – and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller.

An autopsy will determine their causes of death, but FOX 25 reports that police believe both overdosed.

Rolling Stone reported that Jane starred in the adult movie franchise ‘Pirates,’ widley considered to include most expensive adult film of all time.

Jane was also a guest star in an episode of the HBO series ‘Entourage,’ appeared in the 2004 ‘Starsky & Hutch’ remake, and had a cameo in ‘Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.'

She was 43 years old, according to TMZ, and leaves behind one son.
 