GBI: Landlord finds man's body in Walton County home

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in Walton County Monday.

The investigation began Monday, Aug. 2 when deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Jersey Social Circle Road in Covington.

According to the GBI, the deceased man had been found in the home by his landlord.

It is not known how long the man has been dead and the body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Investigators have not released the man's identity pending next of kin.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, please call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 267-6557 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 11 Field Office at (706) 552-2309.

