Police: Clayton County teen brothers missing after running away from home

Clayton County police are searching for two missing brothers who reportedly ran away from home early Friday morning.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 12-year-old Jeremiah Hill and 15-year-old Rico Hill.

According to police, Jeremiah and Rico Hill were last seen shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at a home on the 700 block of Spruce Court in Riverdale, Georgia. The two brothers, both of whom police say have been diagnosed with a mental illness, left the home thorough a kitchen window.

Jeremiah Hill is described as being 4-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a red, black, and yellow tie die hoodie, and black and red shoes.

Rico Hill has brown eyes and black hair. His height is around 5-feet-5-inches and he weights about 220 pounds. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing red pants, red hoodie, orange beanie, and black shoes.

If you have any information about where Jeremiah Hill and Rico Hill could be, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.