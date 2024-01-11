Jennifer Lawrence dishes on ‘stressful’ wedding, why she told Robert De Niro to 'go home'

article

Jennifer Lawrence recently shared details about her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney, including how stressed she was about making sure the guests were having a good time and even telling fellow actor Robert De Niro to go home.

Lawrence, 33, married Maroney, an art gallery director, in October 2019 in Rhode Island, according to E! News . The Academy Award-winning actress opened up about her nuptials on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards, noting how her wedding became super "stressful" when the weather at the reception took a turn for the worst.

RELATED: Emmy Awards watch guide: Who you'll see and who's nominated

"It’s so stressful," Lawrence told E! News on the red carpet. "You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'"

Lawrence also joked that being a bride is "awful."

"I’ll never forget, I was freaking out about the guests being cold," she added. "And all of my friends were lying. They’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine.'"

However, her mother, Karen, was a bit more blunt: "My mom was like, ‘It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died," Lawrence said.

The couple’s wedding was held at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, according to E! News. The mansion was constructed between 1891 and 1894 by the renowned architect Richard Morris Hunt and inspired by the hunting lodge at Versailles built for King Louis XIII of France.

Lawrence’s wedding guest list included several famous names, including Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, and De Niro.

Lawrence has starred with De Niro, 80, in multiple films, including "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012), "American Hustle" (2013), and "Joy" (2015).

FILE - Actors Robert DeNiro and Jennifer Lawrence attend the 18th Annual Critics Choice Movie Awards held at Barker Hangar on Jan. 10, 2013, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for BFCA)

During the rehearsal dinner, Lawrence apparently began to worry about the legendary actor’s well-being.

"I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'" Lawrence told E! News. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home' and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, 'Go.'

After De Niro left, Lawrence said that it "genuinely made me feel better."

Lawrence, who shares a 1-year-old son with Maroney, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy for her role in "No Hard Feelings."

Emma Stone took home the award for her role in "Poor Things."

RELATED: 2024 SAG Awards: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Succession’ lead nominations

This story was reported from Cincinnati.