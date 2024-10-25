Jelly Roll to host private healing performance for Apalachee High students, faculty

article

The award-winning singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, who is performing at State Farm Arena on Saturday night, will host a special "private healing performance" for the students and faculty of Apalachee High School before his Atlanta show.

The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Jug Tavern Park.

Its purpose is to foster healing and unity among the students, faculty, and families of Apalachee High School following the tragic mass shooting that claimed four lives and injured several others.

According to the city, road closures will be in effect in the area starting today and continuing through Saturday. Parking in downtown Winder will be very limited, and a security screening will be in place.

Only those with school-issued AHS wristbands will be permitted into the park. Others will be directed to an overflow lot while space permits.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and unopened non-alcoholic beverages. However, weapons, alcohol, chairs, and coolers are prohibited.

Food and beverage vendors will be on-site, and a free water station will be available.

Jelly Roll’s music often explores themes of personal struggles, redemption, and mental health, drawing from his own experiences, which include time in prison and battles with addiction. Although he initially emerged on the hip-hop scene, he transitioned to country music and found success with hits like "Son of a Sinner" and "Save Me," a collaboration with Lainey Wilson.

Jelly Roll is not the first celebrity to support the victims of the mass shooting. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson invited the football team and school staff to visit him on set after the shooting and attended the team’s first home game.

The shooting on Sept. 4 claimed the lives of two students and two teachers: Richard Aspinwall, 39; Cristina Irma, 53; Mason Schermerhorn, 14; and Christian Angulo, 14.

A 14-year-old student, Colt Gray, was arrested and charged with their murders, along with multiple other charges related to the injured victims.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was also arrested after investigators discovered he had reportedly purchased the gun used in the shooting, despite knowing his son was experiencing emotional difficulties.