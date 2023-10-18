Jefferson woman arrested for breaking into vehicles thanks to social media post

article

A woman has been arrested in Hall County for breaking into an automobile after the sheriff's office posted her photos on Facebook.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the woman was caught on doorbell camera breaking into two vehicles in a driveway of a home on Union City on Oct. 13. She wasn't able to steal much, the sheriff's office said, but that wasn't the point. They posted two images of the woman on their Facebook page and asked anyone with information about her to give them a call.

Apparently, that's exactly what happened. Just a few hours after making the post, deputies responded to a home on East Bolding Road in Flowery Branch in connection to another entering auto case.

The complainant told the deputy that a woman wearing an orange shirt was seen on security camera footage entering her husband's truck in the driveway. The complainant then showed the deputy the social media post and said she believed it was the same person.

The deputy realized he had seen the woman on his way to the Flowery Branch home. He and another deputy returned to the scene of the sighting and found 37-year-old Crystal Lynn Cantrell of Jefferson.

Cantrell is being held on a bond of $17,100 in the Hall County Jail on felony charges. She is also facing charges in neighboring jurisdictions.

The sheriff's office would like to remind everyone to lock the doors of your vehicles and remove or hide valuables.