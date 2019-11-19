Jefferson police searching for occupants of gold minivan

The Jefferson Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for a gold minivan which may have been involved in a "stranger-danger" situation on Tuesday.

According to police, two people inside a gold minivan, possibly a Toyota Sienna, tried to coerce a 12-year-old to get into the van with them. That happened around 5:15 p.m. along Athens Street.

Police said when an adult asked them what they were doing, they drove off.

Investigators would like to speak with the two people inside the van to determine their intent. Police said at least one of the occupants was a man, but the gender of the second occupant could not be determined.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching that description in the area is asked to call the Jackson County Police Department at 706-367-1911.