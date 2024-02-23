Jeep theft at Atlanta airport leaves Alabama woman devastated, calls for improved security

An Alabama woman says she wants answers after she claims her jeep was stolen while parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It was a rough landing for Cherylia Garrett as she returned from sunny Cancun earlier this week.

"I'm devastated. I'm going to be honest with you. I'm very devastated," Cherylia Scott Garrett said.

The Alabama resident was returning with her boyfriend and says she simply went to get her jeep from the south domestic parking deck.

"I walked around, thought I was in the wrong place, and during walking around, approximately two hours," Garrett said.

They were certain the jeep was parked in section F23.

Garrett says they tried pressing the emergency buttons for help but had no luck. They then called 911.

Eventually, they went to the information desk.

"We were telling the people we were looking for my auto and that we couldn't find it. At that time, we were told my auto had been stolen, and we were frantic at that point," Garrett said.

Several other vehicles stolen from Atlanta's airport

When Atlanta Police officers arrived, they came with more bad news.

"At that time, we were told this has been an ongoing thing and that day, in particular, four autos that had been taken," Garrett said.

Garrett says she wants her car back, but she also wants to sound the alarm.

"I hope that this will help other people because, like I said, I'm devastated," Garrett said. "I was thinking that I was parking my automobile in a place that had surveillance and secured and, unfortunately, I've learned that it's not."

FOX 5 reached out to Atlanta police and airport officials for comment and are waiting to hear back.