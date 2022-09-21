Gwinnett County woman last seen on walk reported missing, police say

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Jean Connie Jackson-Williams was last seen Sunday as she went for a walk from her home on Kentshire Place in Lawrenceville.

She is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with short gray hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pants with slide-type shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).