Java Joy serves coffee, empowers adults at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Caffine isn't the only thing spreading joy at this new kiosk for specialty coffee in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Java Joy next to Section 116 will serve coffee while employing and empowering adults with all abilities.

The Georgia-based non-profit, Extra Special People is behind the coffee shop.

FOX 5 Atlanta previously featured ESP's mobile coffee cart that does neighborhood pop-ups each week.

"They’re used to getting out, so being able to help them get back on a schedule and being able to see them besides via a screen is just super nice," said Erica Andrews, Java Joy’s Athens city manager and national coordinator.

