Ex-boyfriend starts fire in woman's house, S.W.A.T., Pickens County deputies say

Pickens County deputies, Cherokee County negotiators and the Cherokee County S.W.A.T. team were called to a residence on Skidder Way in Jasper when a woman claimed her ex-boyfriend was going to burn her house down.

The Jasper woman said her ex-boyfriend, identified as 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, entered her house without permission, and made the threat on Nov. 20.

The responding officials said Wallace would not leave when they arrived, and had an active aggravated assault warrant out of Gordon County. They called in negotiators and S.W.A.T. for assistance.

Wallace was able to start a fire while S.W.A.T. entered the home to detain him. Officials said he was carrying a lighter and lighter fluid in his hands before they took him into custody.

Charges are pending, but FOX 5 was told Wallace could be facing burglary, aggravated assault and arson.

None of the responding law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.