Jasper County officials clear bomb threat at Monticello super market

Shopping has resumed at the Ingles Super Market in Monticello after a 911 caller claimed to have planted a "pipe bomb" somewhere in the store Saturday evening. Officials have cleared the scene.

Around 5 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff's Office received the bomb threat from an unidentified person.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, evacuating shoppers and nearby residents with the help of fire crews and EMS.

Once the area was clear, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) brought in a bomb detection dog to sniff the scene out.

No explosives were found, and the market was cleared to reopen.

The investigation into who called in the threat remains ongoing.