Jasper County deputies search for missing teen

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 14-year-old.

Officials said Yamajesty Washington got off the bus on March 4 at 261 Blue Heron and walked towards Hwy. 212 and Blue Heron.

Prior to his disappearance, Yamajesty was seen wearing a black jacket with a green zipper and maroon pants with white lettering spelling out the word ‘Jordan.’

Anyone with information on Yamajesty's whereabouts should contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

