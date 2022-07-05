Missing Atlanta 18-year-old last seen in SUV on Fourth of July, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are hoping the public can help them find an 18-year-old man who went missing on the Fourth of July.
Officials with the Atlanta Police Department says 18-year-old Jason Giersch was last seen on Monday on the 500 block of Page Avenue.
Giersch is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 127 pounds. He has gray eyes and blonde hair.
The missing man was last seen wearing a white shirt, red pants, and could be driving a gray Honda CRV.
If you have any information that could help investigators find Giersch, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unite at 404-546-4235.