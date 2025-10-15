Jason Dickerson sworn in as newest state senator in Cherokee County

article

The Brief Jason Dickerson sworn in as Georgia’s newest state senator. He replaces Brandon Beach, now serving as U.S. Treasurer. District 21 includes parts of north Fulton and Cherokee counties.



Jason Dickerson has officially been sworn in as Georgia’s newest state senator.

What we know:

Dickerson, a Republican, will represent Senate District 21, which includes parts of north Fulton and Cherokee counties. He won the seat in a runoff election against Democrat Debra Shigley.

He replaces former State Sen. Brandon Beach, who recently left office after being appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Treasurer.

Dig deeper:

Sen. Jason Dickerson has deep roots in Cherokee County, where he’s lived his entire life. He co-founded Quest Trucking, a long-haul transportation company that grew to employ more than 500 people. These days, he heads up Purple Chip Capital Management, a private investment firm that focuses on finding undervalued U.S. companies. Through the Jason T. Dickerson Family Foundation, he and his family also give back to the community — supporting local veterans, seniors, students, and wildlife causes across Cherokee County.