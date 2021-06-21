Army specialist reportedly missing from Fort Benning

article

Fort Benning officials need your help finding a missing Army Specialist last seen in Georgia.

Officials say Spc. Jared Ziehm was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m. driving a red 2008 Toyota Corolla with black bumpers and the tag AYT1142.

The missing soldier is currently assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 4th Ranger Training Battalion, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade.

Ziehm was last known to be wearing a green tie-dyed Helen shirt with flannel plush pajama pants.

If you have any information about where the missing soldier could be, please call 911, the Fort Benning Military Police at 706-545-5222, or ARTB Staff Duty at 706-544-6980.

