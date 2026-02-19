Atlanta Jewish Film Festival 2026 launches in Sandy Springs

The Brief The 26th annual festival features international films from 20 countries focused on universal themes and shared humanity. The event transitions from in-person screenings at Metro Atlanta theaters to a digital streaming format. International filmmakers will lead live discussions following screenings of exclusive films from major global circuits.



The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival has officially kicked off its 26th annual season, transforming the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and theaters across the metro area into a global stage for cinematic storytelling.

What they're saying:

The festival, which began its multi-week run this month, features a curated selection of films from 20 different countries. While the event celebrates Jewish identity and culture, organizers emphasize that the stories are chosen for their universal appeal.

"This is really a celebration of great international films and universal stories," said Kenny Blank, festival executive and artistic director. "These are great stories that just happen to have a Jewish twist. Every audience member who comes, whatever your background, whatever your faith, finds some shared humanity in these universal stories".

The backstory:

The first half of the festival is running at commercial theaters throughout metro Atlanta. For the "back half" of the event, the festival will pivot to a streaming format, allowing viewers to watch from home.

The festival offers a rare opportunity for local audiences to see provocative, world-class films directly from major industry circuits like Sundance, Tribeca, and Toronto.

"These aren't Hollywood films, but really great international films and films that you cannot see anywhere else," Blank noted.

To enhance the experience, filmmakers are flying in from around the globe to engage in live conversations with the audience after the screenings. Organizers encourage anyone who loves movies to attend and "expose yourself to something different."

What you can do:

Attendees can find the full schedule, film descriptions, and trailers at AJFF.org or via the festival's mobile app.