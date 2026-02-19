I-75 northbound closed: Massive traffic delays north of exit 290

article

A crash just north of exit 290 brought traffic to a complete standstill on Interstate 75 on Thursday night.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes are currently closed as crews conduct an investigation into the incident, which occurred at around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities were routing all northbound traffic off at Canton Highway and to U.S. 41 North to bypass the closure.

Traffic was reportedly backed up all the way into Cobb County.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

While the investigation is ongoing, there is currently no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.