'It's terrifying.' Decatur man in quarantine with mother after father dies of the coronavirus

A Georgia man who just lost his father to COVID-19 is pleading with the public to consider his family's loss and to take this virus seriously.

“It's terrifying. A week ago, we had no idea this was going to break our family up, you know,” said Decatur resident Casey Collins speaking to FOX 5 Senior Anchor Russ Spencer.

Collins has been in self-quarantine with his mother in Loganville since his father’s sudden death. He said his father, Dave Collins, wasn’t going out and about but was just going out for doctor’s appointments. That’s where Collins believes caught the virus.

“I think that's where he got it. He made the comment to me that he wasn't comfortable with the way the waiting room was set up. He felt like there was just too many people around,” Collins said.

Tuesday night, they found out they both have tested positive for the coronavirus, which means Collins will be separated for at least another two weeks from his wife and two girls.

“We just received a call from the lab that tested our swab and we tested positive for the coronavirus.

One consequence of the sad news that both of them are infected is that Collins and his mother, Shirley, can hug and console each other for the first time since their father and husband’s passing.

“He got sick, now I’m sick and my mom is sick, and I don't know if I’ve infected my wife and my kids. There's just no way of knowing,” Collins said.

Collins also mentioned how heroic her father’s nurses were, and his gratitude to Ipsum Diagnostics for the quick turnaround on their tests.

He has one final thing he wants everyone to understand.

“I just want people to understand it doesn't have to be this way. Stay at home, love your family, and pray, pray for people,” Collins said.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

