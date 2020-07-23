‘It’s not the right time’: Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida in August, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus.

“To have a big convention is not the right time," Trump said during his revived daily coronavirus task force briefing from the White House. Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.

Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

A small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to formally renominate Trump on Aug. 24. Trump said he would deliver an acceptance speech in an alternate form.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about his administration's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the White House on July 23, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The president announced news of the cancellation then repeated his wishes for schools to reopen across the country.

“We cannot indefinitely stop 50 million American children from going to school, harming their mental, physical and emotional development,” Trump said. “Reopening our schools is also critical to ensuring their parents can go to work and provide for their families.”

“Children have a very strong immune system,” Trump added. “They seem to be able to fight it off and not have a problem.”

Meanwhile, health experts have continued to study the risk children may face from contracting the virus and potentially spread it to others.

After a three-month hiatus, the daily coronavirus briefings began this week as the country faces surging case counts and ICU bed shortages across the country.

The U.S. also faced a grim milestone of 4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. In total, there have been more than 143,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the U.S., with more than 625,000 deaths confirmed worldwide, according to July 23 data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Congress is also negotiating another aid package that could extend the extra unemployment support, though likely at less than $600 in weekly unemployment benefits that was given in the first round.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.