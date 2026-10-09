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Isaias nears Gulf Coast as Pensacola Beach evacuates

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Hurricanes
Published October 9, 2026 12:13 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 12:13 PM EDT
Isaias nears Gulf Coast as Pensacola Beach evacuates
Isaias nears Gulf Coast as Pensacola Beach evacuates

Isaias nears Gulf Coast as Pensacola Beach evacuates

Rain and rough surf are increasing at Pensacola Beach as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Gulf Coast, with landfall expected around 10 p.m. Friday. The beach is under a mandatory evacuation order, and officials plan to close its two access bridges when tropical storm-force winds arrive. FOX 5 reports from the shoreline, where deputies are urging people to head inland ahead of an expected 5 to 7 feet of storm surge. Bands of rain and wind are forecast to reach Georgia Friday night, with the bulk of the storm moving through metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Saturday.

The Brief

    • Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast around 10 p.m. Friday, with 5 to 7 feet of storm surge forecast at Pensacola Beach.
    • Pensacola Beach is under a mandatory evacuation order, and officials plan to close its two access bridges when winds reach tropical storm strength.
    • Bands of rain and wind are expected to reach Georgia Friday night, with the bulk of the storm crossing metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Saturday and rainfall potentially reaching 3 inches.

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. - Rain was picking up and rough surf was pounding Pensacola Beach on Friday afternoon as Hurricane Isaias approached the Gulf Coast, with landfall expected around 10 p.m.

What we know:

The storm is expected to spread bands of rain and wind into Georgia beginning Friday night and continuing through Saturday evening. The bulk of the storm is forecast to move across metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Saturday, with widespread rainfall totals potentially reaching 3 inches.

Pensacola Beach under mandatory evacuation

The Escambia County sheriff reminded residents and visitors that Pensacola Beach was under a mandatory evacuation order. Deputies were encouraging people to head inland before stronger winds arrived.

Officials planned to close the two bridges serving the area once winds reached tropical storm strength. According to the report, National Hurricane Center forecasts indicated those winds could arrive around 2 p.m. Central time, or 3 p.m. Eastern.

Storm surge of 5 to 7 feet was expected at Pensacola Beach.

Image 1 of 7

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Conditions worsening along the beach

Reporting near the Pensacola Beach pier, FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Rey Llerena said rainfall had increased in the minutes before his live report at noon. He estimated winds were blowing between 20 and 25 mph.

Double red flags were flying, and waves were churning along the shoreline. Despite the evacuation order, some people were still walking along the beach and taking photographs, videos and selfies.

Deputies nearby were urging them to leave the beach and move inland before conditions deteriorated.

Residents prepare for possible power outages

What they're saying:

People interviewed along the beach said they had installed shutters, visited stores and stocked up on water ahead of the storm.

One woman said she freezes water in gallon-size resealable bags so she will have both ice and drinking water if the power goes out.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to Florida to report on the hurricane. This story as written in Atlanta. 

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