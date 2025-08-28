New historic marker honors Atlanta legal trailblazer

article

One of Atlanta's first African-American woman attorneys will be honored on Thursday with a historic marker.

The marker telling the life story of Judge Isabel Gates Webster will be placed in the Atlanta park that bears her name.

What we know:

Webster became a member of the State Bar of Georgia in 1958.

During her time practicing law, she received numerous awards for her work including the NAACP Charles L. Harper Award for community service.

She won several large Title VII cases, including two that the city says "opened the doors for minorities at Georgia Power and MARTA."

Webster was appointed to be an associate judge for the City Court of Atlanta by then-Mayor Andrew Young in 1987.

In 1993, the Atlanta City Council renamed Peyton Forest Park to Isabel Gates Webster Park in her honor.

What's next:

City Council member Andrea L. Boone and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will celebrate the historic marker unveiling on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Isabel Gates Webster Park.