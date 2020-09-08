Is it safe to go to a party? Pediatrician says ask these 5 questions first

Pediatrician and WebMD medical editor Dr. Hansa Bhargava says she was getting a lot of questions from friends and other mothers about whether it was safe to attend a birthday party, BBQ, or even a wedding.

So Bhargava came up with a list of five questions she says we should be asking before we RSVP to invitations for social gatherings.

The first question, she says, is simple: is the gathering indoors or outdoors?

"Definitely the spread is less outdoors," Bhargava says. "So if you want to have a social event, you definitely want to do the outdoors."

Next up, she says, ask how long the party will last.

"Is it three hours or is it one hour?" Bhargava asks. "The longer the time duration, the more likely you are to be exposed to someone if they are infected.

She recommends asking your host if the other guests will be wearing masks and social distancing.

If people are wearing masks, they can protect you," Bhargava says. "But also, when you wear a mask, you can protect yourself. There is more and more data showing that."

The fourth question is trickier, Bhargava says, and it may be a question you should ask yourself, not your host.

Do you trust the person organizing the event is being careful about COVID-19?

"That's a tough one, right, because people may say that they're social distancing and wearing masks, but they might not be," Bhargava says. "So, that's something that you kind of have to judge for yourself. But remember, if they aren't (being careful), then they're bringing 30 other people into the room with them."

Pediatrician and WebMD medical editor Dr. Hansa Bhargava says she will not be going to weddings or larger indoor gatherings anytime soon. (Image by ANURAG1112 from Pixabay)

The final question to ask, Bhargava says, is, how many people are coming to the party?

Smaller get-togethers are safer than larger gatherings, she says, especially if you have active virus transmission in your area.

She recommends checking with your county or state health department to see if they have guidelines limiting the size of gatherings.

The ideal get-together, Bhargava says, would be a small, outdoor gathering with people you know, who are wearing masks, and staying 6 feet apart.

So, what events would Bhargava avoid for now?

She says she will not be going to weddings or larger indoor gatherings anytime soon.

