Iraqi man in Georgia convicted on gun smuggling charges

An Iraqi man living in the Atlanta area has been convicted on charges of trying to smuggling guns through Savannah’s port, federal prosecutors said.

Nihad Al Jaberi, 42, was convicted after a three day trial in federal court and faces up to 10 years in prison and substantial financial penalties, prosecutors said in a news release Friday. He was to remain in custody until he’s sentenced at a later date.

A legal permanent resident of the United States who lives in Clarkston, Al Jaberi tried in August 2020 to ship six .308-caliber long-range rifles and three handguns, prosecutors said. The weapons were hidden in a shipment for which the contents were listed as "71 Pieces of Spare Auto Parts with No License Required."

Prosecutors said the guns had been obtained through straw purchases at sporting goods stores in the Atlanta area.

