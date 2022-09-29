Investigators searching for larceny suspect seen on surveillance video

article

Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a person wanted for taking an air compressor from a home in Douglasville.

Police said the suspect was possibly seen twice, at around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 24, on Dodson Drive. Law enforcement shared images of a person in a black tank top and someone bundled in a jacket and hoodie with a concealed face.

The suspect is seen taking an orange Rigid air compressor, investigators say.

Contact Investigator Kurt Stauffer with any information at 678-486-1247 or kstauffer@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.