Investigators searching for larceny suspect seen on surveillance video

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglasville
Authorities said the suspect in the jacket and hoodie was seen on video taking an orange Rigid air compressor from a home on Dodson Drive in Douglasville. The suspect in the black tank top is presumed to be the same person, investigators said.. article

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a person wanted for taking an air compressor from a home in Douglasville.

Police said the suspect was possibly seen twice, at around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 24, on Dodson Drive. Law enforcement shared images of a person in a black tank top and someone bundled in a jacket and hoodie with a concealed face.

The suspect is seen taking an orange Rigid air compressor, investigators say. 

Contact Investigator Kurt Stauffer with any information at 678-486-1247 or kstauffer@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.