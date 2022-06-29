Investigators in Troup, Pike counties investigating TikTok depicting woman exposing herself to young boys

Investigators in two Georgia counties are investigating after a video started circulating of an adult woman exposing herself to two young boys at a pool, according to the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

Troup County deputies said investigators learned about a viral TikTok on June 28 showing the unknown woman allegedly exposing her breast to boys at a swimming pool.

Police said the investigators learned the video occurred in another jurisdiction and contacted investigators in Pike County. Troup County investigators are providing information to Pike County to continue the investigation, officials said.

"While we understand the emotions that this video caused, we always take our time when investigating any case, especially of one originating on social media," a statement from the Troup County Sheriff's Office said.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Pike County Sheriff's Office for details.