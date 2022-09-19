Truck driver who caused deadly crash also had meth on him, police say

A truck driver who caused a deadly multiple car collision faces new charges as investigators say they found he was in possession of illegal substances.

Charles Wilkins, 61, of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into two cars and killing one driver.

TRUCKER KILLS MAN IN MULTIPLE CAR COLLISION

On Monday, the Traffic Specialist Unit was granted a search warrant against Wilkins and found that he was in possession of methamphetamine and an open container of alcohol. He's now being charged with both crimes and possession of drug related objects.

According to the original report from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Wilkins was seen driving at an "unreasonable" speed in traffic on Georgia Highway 400.

Deputies say he first rear-ended a Nissan, sending both vehicles over the median into the opposite driving lanes.

Wilkins then hit a second car, killing the driver, 65-year-old James Wright of Cumming.

Deputies say they closed the highway for five hours to investigate and clean up all the debris.

Wilkins faces his original charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close in addition to these new ones.

He is still being held without bond.