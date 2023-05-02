Expand / Collapse search
Investigation into Georgia mail theft operation expands to other agencies

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Coweta County
New victims in mail theft investigation

Since FOX 5's story aired, deputies say more than a dozen new victims of the alleged 22-year-old mail thief have come forward and other agencies have joined the case.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into a 22-year-old Newnan man's alleged mail theft operation has expanded to include state and federal authorities.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Quantorrious Talley was taken into custody after a business owner reported him allegedly stealing mail from boxes in March.

As Fox 5 first reported, authorities asked for potential mail theft victims to contact them after they arrested Talley because they believed there were additional victims. Since the story aired, deputies say more than a dozen new victims came forward as well as other police jurisdictions where he also allegedly committed crimes.

Quantorrious Talley

Quantorrious Talley (Coweta County Sheriffs Office)

Last month deputies raided Talley’s Newnan home and seized printers and dozens of fraudulent checks made out in the names of victims whose personal information had been stolen in the mail.

Authorities now say the case has gotten the attention of other law enforcement agencies.

"Both the GBI and the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office are involved in this case now," Coweta County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Toby Nix said.

Nix told FOX 5 that the investigator on the case learned from a lead investigator at a local bank that since March, there have been over 500 fraudulant accounts opened with their branch with nearly $4 million in losses. 

Talley is currently facing charges of theft by taking, but additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.