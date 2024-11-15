Invasive spotted insect found in Georgia could be 'serious threat,' officials say

article

Officials are asking Georgians to be on the lookout for another invasive species that has popped up in the Peach State.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says the spotted lanternfly was found in Fulton County in October. The species was confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture on Thursday.

While the bugs are not dangerous to humans, officials say an infestation poses a "serious risk" to agriculture in Georgia.

"The Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive pest that poses a serious threat to our state’s #1 industry, has been detected for the first time in Georgia," said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. "We urge anyone who sees the Spotted Lanternfly in their area to document it, report it, and kill it. Controlling the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly is our best strategy for safeguarding Georgia’s agriculture industry, and we are asking for the public’s help in this effort."

The first detection of the Asian insect was in 2014 northwest of Philadelphia. Since then, there have been spotted in 17 states, including Tennessee and North Carolina.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An adult Spotted Lanternfly. Photos by Lawrence Barringer, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bugwood.org)

The insect has been able to spread so far, so fast because it is a stealthy hitchhiker. Drivers this time of year unwittingly give lifts to adults, which look like moths, perched inside trunks, on wheel wells or on bumpers.

People also unknowingly transport spotted lanternfly eggs, which are laid later in the season. Females leave masses of 30 or more eggs on all sorts of surfaces, from tree trunks to patio furniture. Eggs laid on portable surfaces, like camping trailers and train cars, can hatch in the spring many miles away.

Georgia officials are asking anyone who spots a spotted lanternfly to take a clear picture of the bug, kill it as soon as possible, and report the sighting to the Department of Agriculture here.