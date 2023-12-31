Intruder shot by resident in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning

A southwest Atlanta resident confronted an intruder early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The incident occurred at a residence on Richardson Street at approximately 3 a.m.

The homeowner reportedly took matters into their own hands, opening fire on the intruder, hitting them in the stomach. The wounded intruder is currently receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. However, authorities have yet to disclose the identity of the individual involved in the break-in.

Law enforcement has not provided details on whether charges will be filed against either party. The circumstances surrounding the break-in remain under investigation, and the motive behind the intrusion is yet to be determined.