Two dead in multi-vehicle tractor-trailer crash on I-75

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned Papa John’s tractor-trailer on I-75 NB near Hickory Grove Road in Cobb County on April 3, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Cobb County police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers and a Ram 3500 on I-75. Two men from Conyers and Norcross were pronounced dead at the scene after their truck overturned against a sound wall. Investigators say the collision occurred Friday morning near Hickory Grove Road and remains under active investigation.



Two men are dead following a chain-reaction crash involving multiple commercial vehicles on I-75 northbound Friday morning, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Two killed in I-75 tractor-trailer crash

What we know:

The Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit responded to the fatal collision on I-75 northbound near Hickory Grove Road at 8:34 a.m. A red 2023 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by 28-year-old Zory Beavers of Conyers, failed to maintain its lane and struck another Freightliner in the adjacent lane.

The impact caused Beavers’ truck to yaw and roll onto its left side before slamming into a sound attenuation wall on the right shoulder. During the sequence, a 2018 Ram 3500 pulling a flatbed trailer collided with the rear of the first truck's trailer.

Two drivers uninjured in multi-vehicle wreck

By the numbers:

2 : Number of fatalities confirmed at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

8:34 AM : The approximate time the collision occurred on April 3, 2026.

28 and 42 : The ages of the deceased victims, Zory Beavers and Royan Osborne.

62 and 48: The ages of the two other drivers involved who were not injured.

Investigators seek more info on fatal crash

What we don't know:

While the preliminary cause has been identified as a failure to maintain lane, investigators have not yet stated what caused the driver to drift. It is also unknown if weather conditions or mechanical failure played a role in the initial collision.

Police look for witnesses of I-75 collision

What's next:

The collision remains under investigation by the STEP Unit. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.