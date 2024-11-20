Inner-city youth explore careers in design during Museum of Design Atlanta visit

A group of inner-city teenagers had the opportunity to explore the world of design during a visit to the Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) on Tuesday afternoon.

The visit was organized by "Next Gen Atlanta," a nonprofit dedicated to exposing teens to local educational and career opportunities. During the visit, students learned about careers in design and the significant contributions of Black figures in the field.

As part of the experience, the students also participated in a hands-on activity, creating their own museum exhibits using Legos.

"Next Gen Atlanta" currently serves over 400 teens in the metro area and recently expanded its reach by launching a new chapter in Macon. The organization continues to provide resources and experiences aimed at inspiring young people to pursue diverse career paths.