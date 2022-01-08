Inmate dies in Floyd County, officials say

State officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in their jail cell on Friday evening in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said jail staff discovered an inmate "unresponsive" in his cell at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Jail staff and medical personnel rushed the inmate to a hospital but were unable to save his life, officials said.

The cause of the inmate's death is known and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will work independently to determine the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death.

Authorities have not named the inmate, pending next-of-kin notification.

