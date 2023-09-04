Inmate dies at Cobb County Adult Detention Center, GBI asked to investigate

An inmate has died at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it appears that 60-year-old Raymond Marti had a seizure on Sept. 3. Jail and medical staff reportedly provided care until he could be transported to Kennestone Hospital where he died.

The Cobb Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident to ascertain the exact circumstances of his death. At Sheriff Owens’ direction, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations has also been asked to investigate.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine a conclusive cause of death.